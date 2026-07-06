Cade Cavalli's Suspension Reduced to Five Games
Cade Cavalli's seven-game suspension from Major League Baseball has been reduced to five games, and it will begin on Monday night, according to Spencer Nusbaum. The suspension stems from a benches-clearing incident last week against the Boston Red Sox. The 27-year-old had his most recent start moved up to Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he struggled with the heat and saw a dip in velocity, ultimately allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits (one homer) while walking two and striking out three in just 2 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He admitted after the game that he was feeling light-headed on a humid, 92-degree afternoon. It was a major disappointment for fantasy managers who started Cavalli after he allowed just an unearned run with no walks and a season-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings in a win over Boston in his previous outing. His fastball velocity dropped from 97.6 mph in the first inning to 96.1 mph in the second to 94.2 mph in the third inning. It doesn't appear that he's dealing with a physical injury, so he should be ready to make his final start of the first half against the New York Yankees this Sunday. That's a matchup that fantasy managers will probably want to shy away from.
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum
Source: The Athletic - Spencer Nusbaum