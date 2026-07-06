Bailey Ober Allows Four Runs in Five Innings in Rehab Start
Bailey Ober (elbow) made his second minor-league rehab start on Saturday with Triple-A St. Paul and allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking none and striking out five in five innings of work against Triple-A Buffalo. The 30-year-old veteran threw 3 1/3 innings with High-A Cedar Rapids in his first rehab start on June 28 as he works his way back from a right-elbow injury. Ober's elbow felt fine after the outing, and he was able to throw 50 of his 76 pitches with the Saints for strikes. It's unclear what his next step is, but the Twins may reinstate him from the 15-day injured list so that he can start this weekend in an excellent matchup against the Los Angeles Angels. The soft-tossing right-hander doesn't have a very high fantasy ceiling because he doesn't induce many swings and misses, especially with a drop in velocity, but he can still be useful as a fantasy streamer in the right matchups. Before going on the IL, Ober was 6-3 for the Twins this year with a 4.59 ERA (4.97 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP with 46 strikeouts and 18 walks in 66 2/3 innings across his 12 starts. Ober has excellent command of the strike zone, but his strikeout rate in 2026 is down to a career-low 16.4%.
Source: Milb.com
Source: Milb.com