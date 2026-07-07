Luis Lara Promoted to Major Leagues, a Must-Add in All Formats?
Luis Lara is ready to join the Brewers for his MLB debut, and he's a great addition in fantasy leagues if you're looking for average and speed. MLB Pipeline ranked Lara as the No. 4 prospect in the Brewers' strong farm system and the No. 67 prospect in all of baseball, and the 21-year-old switch-hitter signed a seven-year extension with the Brew Crew last month, showing how confident the team is in his upside. At Triple-A this season, Lara hit .321 with nine homers and 24 stolen bases in 78 games. It's already the most home runs he has had in any of his seasons as a pro, but his speed has shown elite potential over the last few years, with 45 stolen bases in 2024 and 44 stolen bases last year. Lara will bring an exciting infusion of energy to Milwaukee's lineup and is a great addition in all formats since his speed and contact should play right away, even if his power takes some time to continue to develop.
Source: Daniel Álvarez-Montes
Source: Daniel Álvarez-Montes