Max Scherzer to Make a Rehab Start at Triple-A on Wednesday
Max Scherzer (back) will make another minor-league rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. In his first rehab start for High-A Vancouver last Friday, Scherzer threw 49 pitches and allowed two earned runs on three hits while walking two and striking out three in three innings of work. The future Hall of Famer could need one more rehab game in the minors after Wednesday's start, meaning he will not be an option for the Jays' starting rotation before next week's All-Star break. The 41-year-old three-time Cy Young winner and eight-time All-Star is on the injured list again this year due to back spasms after already missing extensive time with a forearm injury and other ailments. Scherzer continues to struggle to stay healthy, and he's no longer his dominant self when healthy, going 1-4 with a 10.23 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with 14 strikeouts and 11 walks in 22 innings in his six starts so far in 2026 for the Blue Jays. Fantasy managers have plenty of better upside arms to choose from off the waiver wire in deeper leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon