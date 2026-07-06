Blake Snell Set to Face Hitters on Saturday
Blake Snell (elbow) will face live hitters on Saturday for the first time since undergoing elbow surgery in mid-May, per David Vassegh of 570 L.A. Sports. Shoulder and elbow troubles have limited Snell to just one start so far in 2026, but the veteran left-hander appears to be slowly making progress towards a return. The oft-injured Snell has reached 130 innings pitched just twice in 11 big-league seasons. Still, he was a productive pitcher for the Dodgers when healthy in 2025, recording a 5-4 record with a 2.35 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, and 72 strikeouts across 61 1/3 innings. Snell posted a 34.7% strikeout rate as recently as the 2024 season and remains a high-upside strikeout source when he's at his best. In leagues where he may be available, fantasy managers should look to stash him off the waiver wire.
Source: AM 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh
Source: AM 570 LA Sports - David Vassegh