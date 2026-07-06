Vinnie Pasquantino to Start a Rehab Assignment on Tuesday
Vinnie Pasquantino (hand) to begin a minor-league rehab assignment on Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha. Pasquantino is on the verge of rejoining the Royals after having surgery in the middle of June to fix a fractured hamate bone in his right hand. Barring a setback during his rehab assignment, the 28-year-old left-handed slugger could rejoin the major-league roster this weekend before the All-Star break next week. But most likely, the Royals will play it safe and bring the Pasquatch back for the start of the second half on Friday, July 17. The former 11th-round selection in 2019 out of Old Dominion University was hitting just .224/.309/.350 with a .660 OPS, six home runs, 32 RBI, 28 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 254 at-bats for KC before his hand injury in his fifth year in the big leagues. It was a disappointing start for Pasquantino, but his 32-homer and 113-RBI campaign in 2025 showed that he has game-changing power when he's right. Pasquantino is only rostered in 63% of Yahoo leagues, so fantasy managers may want to stash him now for his power ability in the second half.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals