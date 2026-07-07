Tyler Tolbert Collects Five Hits in Rout of Phillies on Monday
Tyler Tolbert had a day to remember while starting at shortstop for the Royals in Monday's 15-1 rout of the visiting Philadelphia Phillies at Kauffman Stadium, going a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate with a solo home run, an RBI double, and three runs scored to boost his season batting average to .333 and his OPS to .812. It was the first time that the 28-year-old recorded five hits in a game in his career, and it was also his first home run of the 2026 season. The former 13th-rounder in 2019 out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham is in just his second year in the big leagues with KC this year. Tolbert came into the first game of the week on Monday with a .264/.316/.322 slash line, .638 OPS, only one homer, seven RBI, 30 steals, and 29 runs scored in 92 total games for the Royals since debuting in the Show last year. In a small sample size this year, Tolbert has been strong, hitting .333/.383/.429 with three RBI, nine steals, and 13 runs scored in 48 plate appearances. He's worth a bench spot in AL-only leagues for his speed.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com