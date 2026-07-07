Ryan Clifford Needs to Show More Before Entering High-End Stash Territory
Ryan Clifford has shown power numbers at Triple-A Syracuse but has not yet proven to be a consistent bat at the Triple-A level. He has 14 homers and 41 RBI but is hitting just .193 with a .660 OPS. He has added seven steals, showing he can run a little bit, but his OPS is the lowest of his career in the minors, which is a cause for concern. Clifford is the No. 2 prospect in the Mets system so the hype is there and the left handed hitter has shown the ability to play first base and outfield. Before getting a shot in New York at the big-league level, he will likely need to show more consistent hitting at Triple-A. But the bottom line is the Mets have a hole at first base and could look to Clifford to fill that hole in what is becoming a bit of a lost season. So Clifford is worth a look in mixed leagues but is not someone to rush to the waiver wire to add just yet.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball