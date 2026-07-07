Jake Bennett Can be a Big Boost to Your Rotation Off the Waiver Wire
Jake Bennett has been one of the few bright spots in his team's season this year, and he can be a nice boost for your fantasy team if you need help from the waiver wire. The Red Sox acquired the towering 25-year-old lefty from the Nationals in exchange for Luis Perales this offseason, and Bennett got off to a fast start by posting a 1.60 ERA in his nine starts in Triple-A. He made a couple of starts for the Red Sox in May but has solidified his spot in the rotation with an excellent run over his last four starts. He has allowed two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings, posting a 1.78 ERA and 2.68 FIP with 23 strikeouts in 25 1/3 innings. He dominated the Yankees and Angels to win his last two starts, and he'll be back on the bump this Wednesday against the White Sox for one more start before the All-Star break. While he doesn't have the high strikeout ceiling of some of the flashier prospects, Bennett has been effective enough to be a strong streaming option in all formats and potentially a long-term solution, especially if the Red Sox move starting pitchers at the deadline, opening more opportunities for him down the stretch.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller