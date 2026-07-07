Clayton Beeter Earns Save No. 7, Emerging as Must-Add Target?
Clayton Beeter closed out a wild win over the Astros on Monday night, entering the game with a 12-11 lead and getting four outs for his seventh save of the year. After Cole Henry allowed four runs in the eighth inning, Beeter came into the game and retired Jose Altuve to end the inning. He worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out Yordan Alvarez along the way to his fourth straight scoreless outing. Beeter leads the team with his seven saves and only needed 12 pitches to get his four outs on Monday. While the Nats' bullpen is still a wild place in general, Beeter does seem to be the top closer option for now. If you need saves, he's a great pickup off the waiver wire, although getting to him with a lead has been a challenge for the Nationals lately, which does limit his opportunities.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN