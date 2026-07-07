Heliot Ramos Stays Hot, Hits Two Homers and Drives in Five Runs
Heliot Ramos is heating up with the weather. In the team's 10-1 blowout win over the visiting Toronto Blue Jays at Oracle Park on Monday night, he went 3-for-5 out of the leadoff spot with two home runs, a triple, five RBI, three runs scored, and a strikeout to boost his season average to .274 and his OPS to .806. It was Ramos' first career game with multiple home runs and his first game with five RBI. The 26-year-old is now hitting .313 (10-for-32) with four home runs, a double, two triples, eight RBI, and eight runs scored in eight games since coming off the injured list on June 28. Overall, the Puerto Rican native is batting .274/.314/.492 with eight home runs, 28 RBI, and 27 runs scored across his 197 at-bats in 2026 in his fifth year in the big leagues with the Gigantes. Under the hood, Ramos appears set for a strong second half after an injury-plagued first half, as he currently sits with an xBA of .287 and an xwOBA of .357 (wOBA of .344). Ramos is in the 93rd percentile in hard-hit rate, the 96th percentile in barrel rate, and the 91st percentile in xSLG.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com