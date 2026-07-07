Ralphy Velazquez No Longer a Stash Candidate Ahead of the Second Half?
Ralphy Velazquez is adjusting nicely to two minor league levels this season, combining to hit .296 between Double-A Akron and Triple-A Columbus with 10 homers and 42 RBI. Velazquez, a former first round pick, is the top prospect in the Guardians system and could be looking at a promotion before the end of this year, but Cleveland could also be patient and wait until 2027 to promote their biggest minor league prize. With Kyle Manzardo and Rhys Hoskins, the Guardians have adequate coverage of first base this season and could play it safe and wait to get a look at the 21-year-old Velazquez until next season. While Velazquez has shown a solid bat, he still has some development to do and fantasy managers in leagues of all sizes may want to wait a bit to add his services to their roster.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball