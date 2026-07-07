Daulton Varsho Carries Five-Category Upside on the Waiver Wire
Daulton Varsho is hitting .246/.314/.404 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 32 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. Varsho has dealt with nagging injury issues in recent seasons, so health risk is a part of his profile. However, the 30-year-old has largely stayed on the field in 2026, outside of a short stint on the injured list due to a wrist ailment. Varsho has sacrificed power for increased contact ability this year, as his barrel rate has dropped from 15.9% to 6.5% and his strikeout rate has fallen from 28.4% to 20.9%. While that tradeoff is not ideal for fantasy managers, Varsho carries latent power upside. If he can find the right balance of contact and power in the second half of the season, he could provide five-category production for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller