Garrett Whitlock a Top Reliever Stash to Target on the Waiver Wire
Garrett Whitlock has recorded a 4-1 record with a 2.48 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 34 strikeouts, and one save. To this point, Boston has largely utilized Whitlock in a setup role in front of veteran closer Aroldis Chapman. However, Chapman has allowed six earned runs over his last seven appearances (six innings), which could open the door for Whitlock to see more save opportunities. Boston could also look to move Chapman at the upcoming trade deadline. Even if Whitlock remains limited to his current role, he could carry some value in deeper fantasy leagues. The 30-year-old owns a sterling 24.6% K-BB rate, and his frequent high-leverage usage puts him in position to rack up more wins than the typical reliever. Fantasy managers looking for relief upside on the waiver wire may want to prioritize Whitlock.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller