Ryan Waldschmidt Re-Emerging on Fantasy Radar as he Nears Second MLB Stint
Ryan Waldschmidt has 112 major league at-bats this season but is now spending his time in Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks' top overall prospect got a look at the big league level but did not hit a home run and drove in eight runs while swiping five bags and hitting .254. Arizona chose to send him back for some seasoning in the minors, and he has six homers and 29 RBI at Reno with six stolen bases while hitting .293. In 184 at-bats at Reno, Waldschmidt has shown promising signs, including amassing an OPS of .910, the best mark of his minor-league career. With an outfield full of depth at the big-league level, including Corbin Carroll, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., and Max Kepler, among others, it would appear that Waldschmidt could spend more time in the minors. However, the right-handed bat could be one fantasy managers keep in mind as they look for stashes for the second half. Should he get another opportunity for the Diamondbacks, Waldschmidt should produce and has the potential to provide five-category upside.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball