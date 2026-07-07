Ezequiel Tovar a Top Waiver-Wire Target Ahead of Second-Half Breakout?
Ezequiel Tovar has had a rough season overall in 2026, hitting .209/.252/.345 with eight home runs, 32 RBI, 31 runs scored, and five stolen bases across 321 plate appearances. However, the 24-year-old has begun to heat up a bit in July, hitting .250 with a .888 OPS and two home runs across 19 plate appearances so far this month. Tovar has proven an ability to hit for power at earlier points in his career, slugging 26 home runs across 695 plate appearances in 2024. He also has the benefit of playing his home games in the hitter-friendly environment of Coors Field, which should help his current batting average on balls in play of .257 regress closer to his career mark of .320 over the second half of the season. At worst, Tovar's excellent defense at shortstop should keep him in the Rockies' everyday lineup and allow him to rack up counting stats at a decent rate. Particularly in deeper leagues, he could be a second-half breakout candidate to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller