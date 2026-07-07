Michael McGreevy Given Extra Rest, Won't Start on Tuesday
Michael McGreevy will be given extra rest and will not start either of the games during Tuesday's doubleheader versus the division-rival Milwaukee Brewers, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Right-hander Matt Svanson will serve as the opener for Game 1 of the twin bill on Tuesday. McGreevy will most likely be pushed back to either Wednesday or Thursday against Milwaukee. The 25-year-old former 18th overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft out of the University of California, Santa Barbara, has gone 3-7 with a 3.12 ERA (4.32 FIP) and 1.11 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 22 walks in 95 1/3 innings pitched across 17 starts in 2026. McGreevy allowed a season-high five earned runs in five innings against the Kansas City Royals on June 19, but he's allowed only two earned runs with two walks and seven strikeouts in 12 innings in his two most recent starts against the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves. In his first start against the Brewers this year on May 26, McGreevy allowed five earned runs with three walks and six K's in just four innings in a loss.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold