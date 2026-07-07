Luis Robert Jr. a Top Power-Speed Stash?
Luis Robert Jr. (back) had his rehab assignment shifted to Double-A Binghamton on July 7, giving fantasy managers a clearer sign of progress after more than two months away. Robert opened the assignment at Triple-A Syracuse on June 30 and went 1-for-10 with one walk and two strikeouts over three games. Before the lumbar spine disc herniation, he hit .224 with two homers, eight RBI, 10 runs, two steals, and a .656 OPS in 24 games for the Mets. Nobody should be adding him because of the 2026 line, and the Mets' outfield does not guarantee full-time at-bats when he returns. The stash appeal is the old power-speed ceiling: 104 homers and 104 steals across 601 career games, including a 38-homer season in 2023 and 33 steals in 2025. RotoBaller has Robert at 41% rostered and as a 15-team league add for Week 15. That makes him an IL-slot/deeper-league stash, not a must-add outfielder.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller