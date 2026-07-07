Nasim Nunez a Must-Add Speed Source for Steals?
Nasim Nunez is not a balanced fantasy pickup, but he is becoming hard to ignore for managers chasing steals. The 25-year-old is hitting .243 with one homer, 28 RBI, 37 runs, 33 stolen bases, and a .623 OPS across 255 at-bats. The season-long line is light, but the recent bat has helped. Over his last 30 games, Nunez is hitting .349 with a .417 OBP, 16 runs, 12 RBI, and 11 steals. That does not make him a five-category target. Nunez has very little impact contact, and the power is almost nonexistent. But stolen bases are the reason to act. With his Yahoo roster rate still at 27%, Nunez fits as a priority add for managers who need speed, especially in 15-team leagues or deeper middle-infield formats.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller