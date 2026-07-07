Seaver King Competing at Triple-A, Now on Stash Radar?
Seaver King has held his own since earning a promotion to Triple-A in mid-May, slashing .275/.338/.443 with five home runs and four steals through 33 games for the Red Wings. The former first-round draft pick has seen his strikeout rate increase modestly and walk rate decline considerably at the minors' highest level, so it is something to keep an eye on as his chase rate stands at 38.9 percent (seventh percentile). That would likely need to improve if he is going to get his shot in the big leagues this season, but sitting at the doorstep to the majors, he's also just one injury away from a call-up. With a skillset that gives him the potential to be a multi-category contributor on the league's highest scoring offense (5.4 runs/game), managers in deeper 12+ team leagues could begin to consider stashing the 23-year-old, though he is not in must-stash territory yet.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com