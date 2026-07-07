Is James Tibbs III Worth Stashing Amid Slowdown at Triple-A?
James Tibbs III has cooled over the past week, going just 3-for-19 (.158) over the last six games at Triple-A Oklahoma City. It has been a season of ebbs and flows for the Dodgers' ninth-ranked prospect, so this could be the calm before the red-hot resurgence. For the season, the left-handed slugger is hitting a solid .286 despite a 25.4 percent strikeout rate, and has recorded a strong .406 on-base percentage thanks to a 16.8 percent walk rate (88th percentile) with a .385 xwOBA (94th percentile). There is plenty of power, as evidenced by average exit velocity, barrel, and hard-hit rates that register 91st percentile or better, which has resulted in 42 extra-base hits (21 home runs) and 70 RBI through 83 games. It seems he's done enough to earn a debut this season, and that could come in the next month or so. With the potential to be hitting in the league's second-best run-producing offense (5.34 runs/game), the 23-year-old should be viewed as a solid stash option in deeper 12-team leagues.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com