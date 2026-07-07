Red Sox Hopeful That Ranger Suarez Can Avoid the Injured List
Ranger Suarez (groin) can avoid landing on the injured list, and they'll see how he's feeling on Tuesday, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. Tightness in his left groin caused Suarez to be pulled in the third inning of his start on Sunday in the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels, which puts his next scheduled start in the air for this Saturday against the New York Mets. With the All-Star break coming next week, fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Boston plays it safe and skips Suarez's turn in the rotation to close out the first half of the season. The 30-year-old Venezuelan southpaw has been very solid in his first year in Beantown in 2026, going 4-3 with a 3.15 ERA (2.62 FIP) and 1.16 WHIP with 97 strikeouts and 27 walks in 91 1/3 innings across his 17 starts. Suarez has a career-high 25.8% strikeout rate and a solid 6.9% walk rate. If he's cleared to pitch this weekend, he'll be a no-brainer must-start against the last-place Mets.
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo
Source: MassLive.com - Chris Cotillo