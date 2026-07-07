Spencer Horwitz Begins a Running Program
Spencer Horwitz (hamstring) has started a running program in Florida, according to MLB.com's Alex Stumpf. Horwitz is making progress from a left-hamstring strain that has kept him sidelined for a couple of weeks, but he's getting closer to a return and could be reinstated from the 10-day injured list shortly after next week's All-Star break. He'll most likely need a short minor-league rehab assignment before returning to the big-league roster later this month. The 28-year-old former 24th-round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2019 out of Radford University is in the midst of his best season in the big leagues in his second year in the Steel City in 2026, hitting .280 (69-for-246) with 10 home runs, 33 RBI, 36 runs scored, and a stolen base in 74 games across 295 plate appearances. Horwitz is three homers away from setting a new career high in the category, and he's become a waiver-wire target in deeper leagues for his left-handed power. He's only hitting 10-for-43 (.233) against left-handers, though, with one of his 10 home runs.
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf