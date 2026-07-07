Oneil Cruz Resumes Swinging a Bat
Oneil Cruz (hand) has resumed swinging a bat as he works his way back from a fractured left hand, according to Alex Stumpf of MLB.com. Cruz is making good progress, but he's not expected to return from the 10-day injured list until shortly after next week's All-Star break from July 13-16. Barring a setback on what should be a short minor-league rehab assignment, Cruz should be back for fantasy managers later this month. The 27-year-old Dominican outfielder remains a high-end, five-category contributor when he's healthy, so he should be rostered in all fantasy leagues while he recovers from his hand injury. Cruz is hitting .264/.350/.472 on the year with an .822 OPS, 14 home runs, 44 RBI, 45 runs scored, and 21 stolen bases across his 250 at-bats in 2026. He's striking out at a 34.6% clip, which is concerning, but when he does make contact, it's usually hit hard. Cruz ranks in the 100th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 96th percentile in barrel rate, and the 85th percentile in expected slugging percentage.
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf
Source: MLB.com - Alex Stumpf