Mike Burrows Demoted to Triple-A
Mike Burrows to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday and recalled rookie reliever Alimber Santa from the minors in a corresponding move, according to Chandler Rome of The Athletic. The 26-year-old former 11th-round pick by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018 just hasn't been good in 2026 in his first year with Houston (third overall in the majors), going 4-9 with a 5.99 ERA (5.65 FIP) and 1.55 WHIP with 75 strikeouts and 35 walks in 94 2/3 innings pitched over his 18 appearances (17 starts). Burrows leads the league in losses (nine) and earned runs allowed (63), and the Astros have seen enough after he gave up 10 runs (season-high seven earned runs) on nine hits (two homers) while walking two and striking out three in 4 1/3 innings in a loss to the Washington Nationals on Monday. In his last 10 outings, Burrows has a 6.84 ERA. He could make his way back into the Astros' starting rotation in the second half, but fantasy managers in mixed leagues can stay away. He's rostered in only 12% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome
Source: The Athletic - Chandler Rome