Terrion Arnold Now a Free Agent Following Legal Issues

Jul 8, 2026, 11:09 AM ET
Former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold, who is facing legal issues in Florida, was released by the Lions last week and cleared waivers on Monday to become a free agent, according to ESPN. Arnold was released after he was arrested on felony charges of armed robbery and kidnapping. He's expected to visit NFL teams that have shown an interest in signing him. The 23-year-old defensive back turned himself in on June 24 after authorities accused him of orchestrating the abduction and beating of three men whom prosecutors believe he wrongly suspected of having stolen luxury goods and $100,000 in cash from him. Arnold was a former first-round pick by the Lions in 2024 out of the University of Alabama, and he was scheduled to start outside opposite D.J. Reed this year before his release last week. He had two years and $4.8 million left on his rookie contract. It's unclear at this time if any other NFL team is willing to take on Arnold's baggage and give him another chance.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com