Kimani Vidal an Undervalued Insurance Back in 2026
Kimani Vidal led the team in rushing in 2025 and, with very little fanfare, turned in four different performances as the RB8 or better. While the 2024 sixth-round pick was obviously not the first plan in Jim Harbaugh's offense, veteran acquisition Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton both succumbed to serious injuries that thrust Vidal into a starting role in which he handled himself admirably. In seven games in 2025, Vidal saw at least 10 carries, and despite playing behind an injury-ravaged offensive line that has been panned as one of the league's worst units, he averaged more than 80 rushing yards in such contests, scoring three touchdowns on the ground and a fourth through the air. While free agent acquisition Keaton Mitchell has rightfully been spotlighted as a natural fit in new coordinator Mike McDaniel's speed-based offense, at only 5'8" and 191 pounds, with a history of significant injuries, he is unlikely to see a substantial uptick in carries should presumed bell cow Hampton again miss extended time. In such a scenario, it would likely be Vidal who handles the bulk of the early-down work, and in what projects to be one of the league's most improved offenses, that could easily translate to continued fantasy success. Vidal is RotoBaller's dynasty RB63, and in deeper redraft leagues, he's worth a look at the end of drafts as one of the more valuable insurance backs in the league.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller