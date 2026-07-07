D'Andre Swift is a Sell-High Candidate
D'Andre Swift is coming off the second 1,000-yard campaign of his career. Despite some changes of scenery, Swift has been one of the more consistent backs in the NFL in recent years. Last season, Swift rushed for 1,087 yards on 223 carries with nine touchdowns on the ground. The nine scores on the ground were a career-high for the 27-year-old back. The only downside here is the emergence of Kyle Monangai. The two backs are likely going to split up the starting reps, which could create a frustrating situation for fantasy managers. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Bears go with the hot-hand method and ride whichever back looks better on that given day. It's worth mentioning that Swift is in the final year of his contract, so the Bears might be more invested in giving Monangai more carries as the possible future back. Dynasty managers who have Swift on their roster might want to consider selling high on him.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference