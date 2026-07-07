Viktor Hovland Wins First Tournament of 2026 Season

Jul 7, 2026, 10:24 PM ET
Viktor Hovland emerged as the champion at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom. Hovland bounced back in a big way after missing the cut in two of his previous three starts, winning the Travelers Championship. So far this season, Hovland has one win, seven top-25 finishes, and three missed cuts in 16 starts. He finished tied for 11th at last year's Genesis Scottish Open. Over the past 12 months, Hovland ranks in the 96th percentile in greens in regulation percentage on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 34% of approach shots at last year's Genesis Scottish Open.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf