Khris Middleton Returns to Wizards on Three-Year Deal
Khris Middleton has agreed to a three-year, $17.6 million deal with the Washington Wizards via sign-and-trade, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 14-year veteran returns to Washington after finishing last season with Dallas, where his overall production dipped to 10.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Middleton still offers shooting, secondary playmaking, and championship experience, but his fantasy ceiling is no longer tied to a high-usage role. With Trae Young, Anthony Davis, and AJ Dybantsa shaping Washington's core, Middleton looks more like veteran wing depth than a reliable fantasy contributor.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania