Henri Veesaar Fills Stat Sheet in Hawks Summer League Win
Henri Veesaar recorded 11 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block across 24 minutes in Tuesday's 96-82 Salt Lake City Summer League win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The No. 52 pick shot 4-for-9 from the field and 2-for-5 from deep, showcasing the floor-spacing element that made him intriguing at North Carolina. While his versatile skill set gives him long-term appeal, he opens his rookie campaign buried on the depth chart. With Onyeka Okongwu, Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye, and fellow rookie Zuby Ejiofor all competing for frontcourt minutes, Veesaar lacks a clear path to playing time. He must carve out a definitive reserve role in training camp before managers can trust him for regular-season production.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA