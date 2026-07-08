Jonathan Kuminga Remains Lakers Target in Free Agency
Jonathan Kuminga remains a top target for the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The 23-year-old hit the open market after Atlanta declined his $24.3 million team option following a season split between the Warriors and Hawks, where he averaged 12.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists across 36 games. A potential sign-and-trade to Los Angeles would create a highly favorable fantasy environment. With LeBron James and Rui Hachimura departing this summer, the Lakers desperately need athletic scoring on the wing. Kuminga would immediately step into heavy minutes alongside Luka Doncic, whose elite playmaking could easily fuel a career year. While his lack of blocked shots and steals keeps his ceiling in check, securing a featured role in coach JJ Redick's offense would make him a reliable source of points and rebounds.
Source: Anthony Slater
Source: Anthony Slater