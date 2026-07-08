Bruce Thornton Signs Four-Year Deal With Rockets
Bruce Thornton signed a four-year, $9.3 million deal that includes one fully guaranteed season, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The No. 31 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft provides Houston with another sturdy backcourt option after a decorated four-year run at Ohio State. Thornton averaged 19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.9 assists as a senior while shooting 55.4 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from the three-point range. Although he was an elite collegiate scorer, his immediate path to playing time is firmly blocked. With Fred VanVleet returning to a crowded depth chart that also features rising guard Reed Sheppard, Thornton will likely have to fight to secure consistent reserve minutes.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto