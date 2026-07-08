Juwan Johnson a High-Volume Sleeper in the Closing Rounds of 2026 Drafts
Juwan Johnson was a top-10 fantasy tight end in 2025, and he heads into his seventh season as one of the more undervalued players at the position. He likely faces significantly stiffer target competition with the Saints spending the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on dynamic wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, but in Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, there should be no shortage of volume to go around. With second-year quarterback Tyler Shough preparing for his first full year as a starter, the Saints could see an increase to their 34.8 pass attempts per game from a season ago. After taking over as starter in Week 9, Shough faced an expected ramp-up period, but following the team's Week 11 bye, the rookie threw the fourth most passes in the league, and only Trey McBride and Kyle Pitts topped Johnson's 34 catches or 398 yards from the tight end spot. The Saints also spent a third-round pick on tight end Oscar Delp, but as more of a traits-based prospect who never reached 25 receptions or 285 yards across his four seasons at Georgia, he could take time to develop at the next level, and Johnson should remain entrenched at the top of the depth chart for 2026. Currently being drafted as the TE17, Johnson should again see enough volume to greatly exceed ADP, and if he can improve upon his three touchdown grabs from a year ago, he could ultimately prove to be one of the best values at the position.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller