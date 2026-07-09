Travis Hunter's Snaps Likely to be Managed Early in Training Camp
Travis Hunter (knee) won't mean "full-go" at the start of training camp at the end of this month. Internally, the expectation is that Hunter's snaps will likely be managed early on in camp because it will be his first team work since October of last year before his season-ending knee injury. The goal is for Hunter to be ready for the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns, and not for the Aug. 15 preseason contest against the New Orleans Saints. The former second overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner was just starting to hit his stride offensively for the Jags last year before injuring his LCL. He finished his rookie campaign with a disappointing 28-298-1 line on 45 targets across seven games (four starts). Fantasy managers who bought into the hype and drafted him with hopes of him being a WR2 in Year 1 were sorely disappointed. In Year 2, the Jags are expected to use him more on defense, and in a crowded WR room that also features Jakobi Meyers, Brian Thomas Jr., and Parker Washington, the target competition is going to be stiff. Expectations have now been tempered for the two-way star, with RotoBaller dropping him to No. 73 in the WR rankings for the 2026 season.
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran
Source: The Florida Times-Union - Ryan O'Halloran