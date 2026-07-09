Seiya Suzuki Leaves Early on Thursday Due to Calf Cramps
Seiya Suzuki (calf) left Thursday's game early against the Baltimore Orioles after experiencing cramping in his calf, according to Vinnie Duber of the Chicago Sun-Times. Neither Suzuki nor the Cubs is worried about it. "I'm going to go eat about 100 bananas," Suzuki said through an interpreter. Before being replaced in right field by Justin Dean in the eighth inning, Suzuki went 3-for-4 at the plate in the eventual 3-2 loss at Camden Yards with his 15th home run of the year and two RBI to raise his season average to .266 and his OPS to .314. Fantasy managers will want to check back on Suzuki's status to see if he's available for Friday's series opener in Cincinnati against the division-rival Reds. The 31-year-old Japanese native came into Thursday's series finale in Baltimore with a .260/.342/.449 slash line, .791 OPS, 14 homers, 45 RBI, and 44 runs across 76 games in his fifth year with the Cubs. Suzuki has two homers in the last two games and three homers in seven games so far in July.
Source: Chicago Sun-Times - Vinnie Duber
Source: Chicago Sun-Times - Vinnie Duber