Alex Bregman Losing Trade Appeal Before Break?
Alex Bregman still has the lineup spot to keep fantasy managers interested, but the bat is not giving much back. The 32-year-old is hitting .240 with seven home runs, 35 RBI, 42 runs, two steals, and a .683 OPS over 354 at-bats. The bigger problem is that the slump has not been brief. Over his last 30 games, Bregman is batting .206 with two homers and a .318 slugging percentage. Batting second for a good Cubs lineup keeps him from being a total drain, especially in OBP formats, but this is a tough profile to buy into right now. His 87.8 mph average exit velocity, 37.5% hard-hit rate, and 4.4% barrel rate do not point to much power coming. With Bregman still rostered in 89% of Yahoo leagues, shopping the name value makes sense if another manager still sees him as a steady corner-infield bat.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller