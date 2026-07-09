Jaxon Wiggins Could Re-Enter Stash Territory in the Second Half
Jaxon Wiggins (elbow) is still on track for a return to the mound at Triple-A Iowa within the next week or so. The Cubs' top-ranked pitching prospect has made four rehab starts, one with the team's Complex League affiliate and three at High-A South Bend, pitching to a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, and recording nine strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. The right-hander made two starts for Triple-A Iowa to begin the season before hitting the injured list with elbow inflammation. He's coming off a strong 2025 campaign in which the 6-foot-6 hurler posted a 2.19 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, and a 19.5 percent K-BB% across three levels of the minors. Assuming a return in the near-term, the 24-year-old should have a chance to debut in the majors later in the second half, and could provide much-needed reinforcement to a depleted big league rotation. Wiggins could become stash-worthy once his potential timeline clears up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com