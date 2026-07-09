Ryan Walker Heading Back to Triple-A
Ryan Walker to Triple-A Sacramento. The 30-year-old veteran and former 31st-round pick by the Giants in 2018 out of Washington State University had a career-high 17 saves in his third year in the majors in 2025, but he has really struggled this year, going 0-1 with a 7.52 ERA (5.47 FIP), 1.82 WHIP, three saves, 19 strikeouts, and 15 walks in 26 1/3 innings out of the bullpen. This will be the second time the Giants have sent him to the farm in 2026. Walker was looking better in seven appearances since returning to the majors on June 12, allowing two earned runs on three hits with four strikeouts, two walks, and a hold, but things have fallen apart for him again recently in his four outings so far in July. He's allowed an earned run in each of his July appearances, with nine earned runs allowed, three walks, and just one strikeout. As things currently stand in San Fran's bullpen, right-hander Caleb Kilian is the reliever to roster for fantasy managers searching for saves. He's rostered in only 15% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: KNBR
Source: KNBR