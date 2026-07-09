Should Fantasy Managers Look to Sell High on Michael King?
Michael King has recorded a 6-7 record with a 3.41 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, and 92 strikeouts. On the surface, King's numbers appear to be right in line with the quality level that he has established in recent seasons. However, the veteran right-hander's strikeout rate continues to decline. After posting a 27.7% strikeout rate in his first year with the Padres in 2024, King's strikeout rate fell to 24.7% in 2025 and is now down to 20.8% in 2026. King's 11.1% K-BB rate is below-average, and both his xERA (4.55) and FIP (4.03) suggest that he's currently outpitching his peripherals. The 31-year-old has also dealt with myriad injury issues in his career and has reached his current innings workload in just one other season. Between his declining strikeout rate and his shaky health track record, King might be a sell-high candidate for fantasy managers ahead of the All-Star break.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller