Dylan Cease Continues Excellent Season, Takes No-Hitter into the Ninth
Dylan Cease nearly had the second no-hitter of his career in Wednesday night's 10-0 shutout victory over the hosting San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Cease was marvelous, allowing just one hit and no runs while walking three and striking out 11 to win his sixth game of the year and lower his ERA to 2.56. The 30-year-old took a no-hitter into the ninth inning, but outfielder Heliot Ramos led off the frame with a single to break it up. Cease threw 81 of his 118 pitches for strikes and recorded his sixth game of the 2026 season with double-digit strikeouts. In addition to his strong 2.56 ERA, Cease also has a 1.13 WHIP and American League-leading 148 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings in his first year in Toronto. The former sixth-rounder of the Chicago Cubs in 2014 now has back-to-back shutouts going into the All-Star break after tossing seven shutout frames with a walk and nine strikeouts his last time out against the division-rival Seattle Mariners. Cease is certainly in play to start the All-Star Game next week for the AL.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com