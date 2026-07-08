Willson Contreras Exits with Foot Contusion
Willson Contreras (foot) was forced to make an early exit from Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Contreras fouled a ball off his foot during his at-bat in the third inning. He was able to finish out the plate appearance, but exited the game afterwards. The team is calling the injury a left foot contusion, so it appears he has avoided any fractures. Before exiting the game, Contreras was hitless in his two plate appearances. For the moment, fantasy managers should consider Contreras as day-to-day. It wouldn't be shocking if he sits out for a game or two, but he should avoid a trip to the Injured List. The 34-year-old recently accepted an invitation to compete in the upcoming Home Run Derby. He might decide to opt out of that event, but it depends on the progress he makes over the next few days.
Source: Ian Browne
Source: Ian Browne