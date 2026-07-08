Thayron Liranzo Won't Play in All-Star Futures Game
Thayron Liranzo (finger) won't be available to play during the upcoming All-Star Futures Game on Sunday. Liranzo is currently on the 7-day Injured List due to a left index finger laceration that required stitches. The organization doesn't believe that Liranzo has progressed enough to allow him to play in Sunday's Futures Game. He has been replaced by infielder Max Anderson from the team's Triple-A Toledo roster. The expectation is that Liranzo will return to action shortly after the break. He's slashing .211/343/429 with nine home runs and 31 RBI in 201 plate appearances at Double-A this season. The Tigers viewed Liranzo as a key piece to the future, but he still needs more time to develop his game.
Source: Evan Woodbery
Source: Evan Woodbery