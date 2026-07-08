Javier Assad Back on the Waiver Radar While Starting?
Javier Assad is not a strikeout play, but he is at least back in the rotation conversation after Sunday's useful turn against St. Louis. The 28-year-old held the Cardinals to two hits and two walks over 4 2/3 scoreless innings on July 5, though he only struck out two and did not factor into the decision. Assad now owns a 6-1 record, 4.15 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 33 strikeouts across 56 1/3 innings, with seven starts and seven relief appearances. That last part matters. Assad has helped the Cubs as a swingman, and his 5.27 K/9 and 5.11 FIP make this more of a matchup/volume play than a breakout arm. Still, ratios and wins can matter in deeper leagues. With RotoBaller's latest waiver rankings listing him at 11% rostered, Assad fits 15-team formats or NL-only leagues for managers who need a back-end starter while the role holds.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller