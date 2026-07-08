Tarik Skubal Given 85 Percent Chance of Being Traded
Tarik Skubal being traded at this year's deadline at 85%. Many were wondering if Skubal's trade value would tank after he had surgery to remove bone chips from his left elbow, but he returned swiftly and is already hitting 99.9 mph with his fastball, so those concerns have been answered. Considering the hole the Tigers have dug for themselves -- they are 6.5 games back in the American League Central division and five games back of the final AL wild-card spot -- "they are far more likely than not to move Skubal." The two-time AL Cy Young winner (in back-to-back years) is the "dream deadline candidate" as an ace who has the potential to carry a team in the playoffs. But whoever lands Skubal will "pay an enormous price." Despite his elbow setback, the 29-year-old southpaw is still the same elite pitcher who relies on a mid-to-high-90s fastball with one of the best changeups in the league. ESPN lists Skubal's best fits as the Dodgers, Yankees, Braves, Brewers, Blue Jays, and Rays. Through 12 starts and 70 2/3 innings this year, Skubal is 5-4 with a 3.06 ERA (3.13 FIP) and 0.95 WHIP with 84 K's and 10 walks.
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan
Source: ESPN.com - Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan