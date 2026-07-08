Anthony Seigler Emerging as a High-Floor Waiver-Wire Target
Anthony Seigler is hitting .298/.375/.456 with one home run, three RBI, 10 runs scored, and two stolen bases. The 27-year-old has emerged as Boston's near-everyday second baseman and leadoff hitter in recent games. Seigler may not carry much power upside for fantasy managers, as he owns a 2.2% barrel rate across 137 career MLB plate appearances. Still, he logged a 16.4% walk rate across 159 Triple-A plate appearances before his promotion this season and a 16.9% walk rate across 307 Triple-A plate appearances in 2025. Seigler also stole 23 bases across 72 minor league games last season, so he carries some speed upside to go along with his stable batting average and on-base production. In deeper league formats, Seigler could be a worthy waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller