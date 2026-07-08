Logan Henderson to Come Off Injured List and Start on Thursday
Logan Henderson (back) will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list and start in Thursday's series finale against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Henderson will be making his first start for the Brew Crew since landing on the 15-day injured list in late May with a back strain. He made two minor-league rehab appearances and threw 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs, striking out 11, and walking two. Henderson should be considered a priority waiver-wire pickup for fantasy managers in all leagues who are searching for some rotation upgrades. He's currently rostered in just 46% of Yahoo leagues, so he's widely available. The 24-year-old former fourth-rounder in 2021 out of McLennan Community College will be a shaky option for starting lineups on Thursday, though, just because he might not be stretched out enough for a full workload in his first game back. Henderson threw only 68 pitches in his final rehab start. Since debuting with Milwaukee in 2025, he's been solid, going 5-1 with a 2.23 ERA (2.73 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 63 K's and 14 walks in 48 1/3 innings across 10 starts.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy