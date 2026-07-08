Sean Keys' Elite Power Metrics Make Him a Buy-Low Stash
Sean Keys has struggled to find consistent production in limited opportunities during his first MLB season, but his underlying power metrics suggest significant upside. The 24-year-old is slashing .207/.207/.345 with a .552 OPS across eight games while carrying a 37.9 K%. Despite the early struggles, Keys has displayed elite contact quality with a 93.1 mph average exit velocity and a 61.1 Hard-Hit% that both rank among the best in the league. His ability to consistently drive the ball with authority gives him a strong foundation for future success. If Keys can improve his contact rate against major league pitching, he could develop into a valuable power option. Fantasy managers should view him as a buy-low stash with long-term upside.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com