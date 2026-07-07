Noah Schultz Struggles Again on Tuesday, Still Worth Targeting on the Waiver Wire?
Noah Schultz has struggled in his first taste of big-league action so far in 2026, recording a 2-5 record with a 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts across 48 innings (10 starts). After first earning an MLB promotion in mid-April, the 22-year-old was sent back to Triple-A in late May. However, Schultz was recalled by the White Sox in early July and has now allowed seven earned runs while recording 10 strikeouts across 9 1/3 innings (two starts) since his return. The young left-hander has a major issue with command, as he's walked 13.8% of the batters he's faced in the big leagues. Still, Schultz is widely considered to be a high-end pitching prospect, and he showed off elite strikeout potential at Triple-A this season with a 38.6% strikeout rate. Schultz's fantasy profile is risky, but he could be worth stashing through his current struggles for his upside as a second-half breakout candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller