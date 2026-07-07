Nick Pivetta Throws Bullpen on Tuesday
Nick Pivetta (forearm) threw a bullpen and did some fielding practice on Tuesday at Petco Park, according to Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Pivetta is slowly making progress after landing on the injured list in mid-April with a flexor strain in his right forearm. He was eventually moved to the 60-day IL, and barring a setback as he continues to ramp up his arm, a best-case scenario is probably for Pivetta to return to San Diego's starting rotation at some point in August. The 33-year-old Canadian was the Friars' best starting pitcher in 2025 in his first year with the club, going 13-5 with a 2.87 ERA (3.49 FIP) and 0.98 WHIP with a career-high 190 strikeouts and 50 walks in 181 2/3 innings across 31 starts. He went 1-2 with a 4.50 ERA (1.24 FIP) and 1.12 WHIP with a 24:6 K:BB in 16 innings over four starts in 2026 before injuring his forearm. The expectation is that Pivetta will return in the second half, which has made him stash-worthy in the majority of fantasy leagues. Pivetta is currently rostered in 72% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Annie Heilbrunn
Source: The San Diego Union-Tribune - Annie Heilbrunn